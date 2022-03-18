WhatsApp news leaks in image on the internet

not long ago the Whatsapp released a modification to the audio playback system within the app. For a while the novelty of WhatsApp is in beta version and available to test users of the platform. However, it is already possible to have an idea of ​​what will happen through an image leaked on the internet.

New WhatsApp changes audio playback

Once again, WhatsApp will meet yet another recurring demand from users. Several requests were sent to the platform asking for it to be possible to listen to audios of a conversation while another window was opened. That is, you will be able to listen to those endless audios without being stuck in the chat with a specific contact.

For now, the novelty is available in the testing phase for iOS users and the PC version. In the beta version it is already possible to play voice messages and audio files even if the chat is not open. In other words, users can continue to listen to the audio of one conversation while taking a look at the others.

To access the new feature, your iPhone must be updated to version 22.4.75. As the implementation is recent, it is worth checking your operating system version to ensure proper functionality.

The novelty of WhatsApp audio appears in a leaked image

The website that specializes in releasing updates to the WABetaInfo messenger has leaked an image that reveals details of the modification. In the photo you can see a blue microphone icon on top of a contact’s image. This information appears even when the conversation list is open.

This means that the person continues to hear the audio, even outside the window where the original message is.

It is worth noting that the platform should release the feature for Android soon. However, there is still no specific date for the release of the update to the wider WhatsApp audience.

WhatsApp has consistently invested in audio implementations

Not long ago, WhatsApp released the possibility to pause audio recording during the message. Likewise, you can hear what was said before sending the file to the recipient. So with this further update, the app continues to implement several new audio and user experience improvements. The layout of audio files has also changed recently.

The latest update of WhatsApp for iOS also brought another interesting news. Now, whenever a notification arrives, the sender’s profile picture appears on the iPhone’s lock screen. Although the function already exists in other competing applications, it is a novelty within the most popular messenger.