Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Recorded Video Asking Putin to Stop the War | Pop & Art

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Thursday told the Russian people that they were receiving misinformation about his country’s offensive on Ukraine, and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the attack.

Schwarzenegger’s Twitter account, at the time of posting the video, was among the 22 followed by the Russian president’s account.

The Hollywood star said in a nine-minute video on Twitter that the Kremlin is intentionally lying to Russians by saying the invasion is intended to “denazify” Ukraine. Russia describes its actions as a “special operation”.

The video on the platform has more than 24 million views and is also on his Instagram profile, where the actor has more than 22 million followers.

Schwarzenegger spoke about his admiration for the Russian people and about his idol Yuri Petrovich Vlasov, a Russian athlete and champion in weightlifting, of whom he had a photo taped to his bedroom wall.

The actor also spoke about the traumatic experience of his father, who fought with the Nazi army when it attacked Leningrad, now Saint Petersburg, during World War II.

“Ukraine did not start this war, nor did the nationalists or the Nazis,” he said, pointing out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is Jewish. “This is not the war of the Russian people.”

In response to a post by actor spokesman Daniel Ketchell sharing the video, White House director of digital strategy Rob Flaherty said Schwarzenegger’s statement is “really remarkable”.

Ketchell claimed, however, that the recording was made without the knowledge or involvement of President Biden’s administration, which went so far as to ask for the help of other influencers in combating disinformation. “This came from Arnold’s heart, not the government,” he said.

Also according to Ketchell, last week, after talking to friends and advisers, the actor decided to deliver the speech on video as he did last year, when he condemned the attempts of the American right wing to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the attack on the Capitol. The video, from January of last year, has more than 6 million views on YouTube.

For the text, Schwarzenegger enlisted the help of retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, one of the main experts on Ukraine in the United States, who was part of the National Security Council.

Vindman was a witness in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, when he spoke about a phone call in which Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine for help in investigating his political opponents.

The biggest invasion of Europe since World War II destroyed Ukrainian cities and sent more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

It is unclear how many people in Russia know about the war, after the Kremlin cut off access to various media channels and websites.

The actor’s comments about Ukraine were also posted on Telegram, a platform that many Russians are still able to access information blocked by the government.

Schwarzenegger called the invasion an “illegal war” and called on the Russians to spread the truth about the “human catastrophe”. He added by telling Russian soldiers that “their lives, their limbs, their futures are being sacrificed in a senseless war, condemned by the whole world” and Russian protesters, he said the world is watching.