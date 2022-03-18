Will the wave of covid that reaches Europe reach Brazil? See what experts say – Health

The director general of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesussaid last Wednesday, 16, that the global increase in cases of covid it may just be “the tip of the iceberg”. In Europe and Asia, some countries have seen the number of positive tests increase to the point of making the international body declare a worldwide increase in these rates for the first time since January. Given this scenario, experts point out that Brazil will hardly escape a possible new wave, but they ponder what its real effect could be here.

countries like China, Germany and United Kingdom, where the number of cases has increased in the last month, they are also implementing less restrictive measures to combat the pandemic. In Brazil, a similar movement begins to take shape as states and capitals release the mandatory use of face masks and restrictions on crowding in closed environments and events.

“European countries have multifactorial conditions for fighting the disease and are able to impose restrictions in places with outbreaks, as well as fiscal incentives and financial support to specific regions”, he observes. Rodrigo Stabeliresearcher and director of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Sao Paulo. “In Brazil, we have the flexibility of preventive measures, but we never had policies that guarantee people’s employment and income with the return of high infections”, she adds.

Today, more than 79% of the vaccinated Brazilian population (aged 5 years and over) has already taken two doses of the vaccine. vaccine against covid, while the rate for the three doses among this audience is 35.36%. However, despite preventing hospitalizations, serious conditions and deaths from the disease, the immunizations that we have until today do not completely prevent the transmission of the virus.

There is also a high percentage of those who did not show up for the 3rd dose and, just this week, the State of São Paulo announced the 4th application for elderly people over 80 years old, as a way to increase immunity in one of the most fragile population groups in regarding the pandemic.

“What we can’t talk about yet is how these waves will behave in Europe, if they will be big or not, if they will last long or not. We don’t have a crystal ball and the virus does what it wants, but we can talk to a little more certainty that it will certainly reach Brazil”, explains the epidemiologist Denise Garrettvice president of Sabin Vaccine Institute.

Some studies point out that BA.2 can be up to 30% more transmissible than its original strain, Ômicron, responsible for an outbreak earlier this year, which left hospitals and health posts crammed with patients.

“Here, the vaccines worked very well against the Delta variant, not so much against Ômicron. But I don’t see Brazil at risk of a new significant wave of the pandemic, neither in terms of deaths, nor of cases”, evaluates Charlemagne Castelo Branco Fortressinfectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at Unesp. Despite defining himself as a “moderate optimist”, he also believes that the flexibility in the use of masks announced in São Paulo and already adopted by six other Brazilian capitals is premature.

This Thursday, the 17th, Brazil recorded 484 new deaths from covid and another almost 50,000 cases. The moving average of deaths is 334, far below the peaks already registered in the country, but also above what is considered “stable” or the lows already registered at the end of last year. “We’re not talking about lockdowns, but people’s behavior of not getting together yet. We still have about 300 deaths a day, it’s as if a boeing fell every day in Brazil. We ‘routinized’ the disease and this may be the biggest problem facing the covid that we still have”, warns Stabeli.