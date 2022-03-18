With the rejection of Russian oil, does Maduro gain strength in relations with the US and Europe?

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, after meeting with representatives of the Russian government on trade and economic cooperation, held in Caracas in February| Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

In a historical irony, the invasion of Ukraine has sparked a debate about a possible return to the international scene of a pariah allied with Moscow: the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Since the beginning of the war triggered by Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) have announced the blockade of fossil fuel imports from the country ruled by Vladimir Putin, which has generated speculation about the possibility of the South American country, which has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, becoming an alternative to the Russian product to stop the rise in prices.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal – last year, Russia accounted for 8% of US oil purchases.

The UK said it would also stop buying Russian oil by the end of the year, while the EU plans to rid itself of dependence on Russia’s product (which accounts for 27% of the bloc’s oil imports) and the country’s other fossil fuels before the end of the year. end of this decade.

On March 5, a US delegation was in Caracas and met with Maduro in what the White House said was the most important trip to the Venezuelan capital in more than two decades.

Amid rumors that Biden was considering lifting part of sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector to contain energy prices, the White House did not deny that it raised the issue during the meeting with Maduro, but has since refuted the possibility of returning to importing oil. of the South American country due to the negative repercussion.

The United States insisted that the main issue discussed with Maduro was the situation of the ten Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, two of whom were released shortly after the visit.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said any plans to import oil from Venezuela are not something the United States is “actively talking about right now.”

“We are continuing to talk to several producers about the importance of maintaining global supply. It’s not just about supplying the United States, it’s about guaranteeing supply to the global market and we appreciate our relationship with Colombia”, highlighted the spokeswoman, referring to the offer by the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, to provide more oil to stabilize energy prices, as an alternative to the Venezuelan product.

Politicians from both major US parties have been criticizing Biden since speculation emerged of re-importing oil from Venezuela. “This Maduro regime is not a legitimate regime. It is not a regime to be supported. If you say you don’t want to deal with Putin because he’s a dictator, then don’t turn around and go after Maduro,” Florida Governor Republican Ron DeSantis said.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement in which he also harshly criticized the government of his co-religionist.

“If reports that the Biden administration is brokering the purchase of Venezuelan oil are true, I fear it risks perpetuating a humanitarian crisis that has destabilized Latin America and the Caribbean for an entire generation. Nicolás Maduro is a cancer to our hemisphere and we must not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder.”

Over the weekend, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia met in Turkey with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and claimed that, despite being an ally of Russia, Venezuela is willing to do business with the United States and other countries.

“We’ve been doing oil business with American companies for a hundred years. We never asked them to leave the country. I hope you respect the sovereignty and legitimacy of my country. If they respect it, we can do a lot together in the oil business,” said the chancellor.

American company already makes plans for Venezuelan oil

Rumors about the possibility of the United States re-importing Venezuelan oil prompted the American company Chevron to start assembling a commercial team to negotiate Venezuelan products and to outline plans to expand its role in the four joint ventures it shares with the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA, it said. the Reuters agency this week.

For Gabriele Oliveira, spokesperson for the Democracy Without Borders movement, an eventual decision by the United States to lift sanctions on Venezuelan products “would implicitly validate to the world that the Maduro government is able to do business with democratic governments.”

“Since 2019, the Maduro government is not even recognized as the legitimate government of Venezuela by the Americans. [que reconhecem como chefe de estado o opositor Juan Guaidó]. So that would be weird. Of course, it is necessary to look for other markets and alternatives in the face of the sanctions placed against Russia, but doing business with a country that is clearly an ally of Russia would be contradictory. And use an authoritarian, undemocratic government [para esse fim] It wouldn’t be the best way out,” said the spokeswoman, who added that she believes the idea will not go ahead due to the Biden administration’s “priority of human rights and democratic governments.”