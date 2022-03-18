Woman complains of pain and doctors find cup stuck in her bladder – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Woman complains of pain and doctors find cup stuck in her bladder (Photo: reproduction / NY Post / Courtesy of Ahmed Chaabouni, et.

The diagnosis of a medical case in Tunisia surprised doctors at a hospital. A 45-year-old woman complained of severe pain in the abdominal region. Until then, the case was treated as a possible urinary infection. Until, after undergoing tests, doctors found a cup in the patient’s bladder.

know more

according to NY Post, doctors were surprised when tests revealed that there was a glass inside her bladder. By means of an x-ray it was possible to observe a glass surrounded by a stone in the bladder of 8 cm of width. The woman then revealed that she had used the cup as a sex toy a few years earlier.

According to the publication, she had inserted it into the urethra instead of the vagina. The case was published in a medical journal and although the medical report does not mention it, she could have been practicing what is known as a “urethral probing”, a risky activity that involves inserting an object into the urethra – the tube through which urine passes – to “increase sexual pleasure and arousal,” read the article published in Wed MD.

Although there are reports of people introducing objects into the region for pleasure, it is not recommended. The report further noted that “the motivations most often associated with the presence of foreign bodies in the bladder are of a sexual or erotic nature. Several objects have been inserted into the bladder and many patients are unable to remove them and are too embarrassed to seek medical advice, which is at the origin of a most often atypical clinical picture.”

Doctor banned from surgery after stopping practice to record TikTok

The patient arrived at the emergency department of the Habib Bourguiba Academic Hospital complaining of symptoms of bladder infection. She had suffered from the malaise for years, but the pain had never been investigated as she had no blood in her urine, nor did she suffer from urinary incontinence.

This time, a detail caught the attention of the health professionals who attended them. It’s just that tests showed that he had a range of red blood cells above normal, indicating that the body was fighting an infection. Bladder stones are very small, usually no more than a few centimeters in width, but this patient’s was 8cm.

They develop from hard masses of minerals that grow when urine is not properly evacuated from the bladder. However, they can grow around foreign objects lodged in the bladder, for example, a glass.

Doctors performed surgery to remove it and when they opened the huge stone, they discovered the still intact cup that had been in his body for years. She recovered well and two days after the surgery, she was discharged.

Man recovering from heart surgery plays to ‘relax’ and wins $1m

Woman complains of pain and doctors find cup stuck in her bladder (Photo: reproduction / NY Post / Courtesy of Ahmed Chaabouni, et.