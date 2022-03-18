Woman complains of pain, goes to hospital and doctors discover glass ‘left’ inside her after sex joke – Rádio Itatiaia



The stone and the cup were removed from the woman’s body



A 45-year-old woman had a glass cup removed from her body after inserting it during a sex prank in Tunisia. The case was discovered in a hospital in the city of Sfax after an X-ray.

The woman sought medical help in the emergency room of the Academic Hospital Habib Bourguiba after experiencing severe pain in the abdominal region. Initially, professionals suspected a urinary tract infection. However, they discovered a glass body lodged in the woman’s bladder encased in an 8-centimeter-wide stone.

According to the “New York Post”, the woman revealed that she used the object as a sex toy years ago and that she always felt pain in the region, but did not know what it was. According to an article in Wed MD, a medical journal, the practice, as risky as it is, is common.

“Various objects are inserted into the body and many patients are unable to remove them and are very embarrassed to seek medical advice. And this often results in an atypical clinical picture in a specific part of the patient’s body,” the report highlights.

The stones, which were found on the woman’s body, were removed after surgery, as was the glass cup that was intact inside her. As he did not crack or drop shards, the damage was minor and the woman was discharged two days after the procedure.

