Woman gets drunk and asks for R$ 30,000 Uber to fight in Ukraine – News

A British woman revealed that she ordered an Uber to Ukraine after she left drunk on a friend’s birthday, which took place in the English town of Wosley, on the outskirts of Manchester. A trip that would have cost her between 2,554 and 4,758 pounds (about R$16,927 and R$31,535), if she had this balance available on her registered card.

As reported by the Daily Mail tabloid, Leoni Fildes, 34, is dating an active-duty soldier and was asked at the party what she would do if he was called up to fight, in the event of a UK participation in the conflict. “I said: ‘ If he goes, I’ll go with him,'” he explained.





However, what seemed to be just a show of love for the boy, almost put her in the middle of the country devastated by Russian forces. “Many drinks later, we were trying to get a cab home,” she recalled, “we said, ‘Let’s get one and go help them. [os ucranianos].”



Worth the click: Penguin lives a night of adventure after escaping from zoo and walking through metropolis

An absurd idea, which just didn’t materialize due to lack of money: “Uber tried to confirm the payment nine times”, he says, “they were very determined.”





Leoni only realized the crazy plan when she woke up at home the next day, with a call from the bank where she has an account. “I don’t know what I would have done if Uber had let me order,” she reflected, “I could have gone in and realized when we got further.”

In a statement to the media, an Uber spokesperson said the incident is under investigation for further clarification.



Speaking of Uber, an app driver was terrorized, beaten and bitten by an unknown woman. Check it out below!



