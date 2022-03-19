2 Medical Mysteries That Still Haunt Science

While many medical conditions are well known and easy to diagnose, others remain a total mystery. Some cases may seem trivial at first, like a simple allergy, only to turn out to be a real enigma.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are about 8,000 rare diseases in the world, most of them genetically based. And at a pretty rough estimate, one in 15 people could be affected by any one of them.

A study published in European Journal of Human Genetics confirmed, in 2019, that 300 million people in the world live with some form of rare disease, from waking up one day with a foreign accent to being trapped in a child’s body and mind, despite being physically aging.

Here are two great medical mysteries that still exist today:

1. Allergy to water

Even though the human body is made up of about 60% water, there are people who are totally allergic to water, an extraordinary medical condition called aquagenic urticaria.

As an article from the daily mail, Australian Ashleigh Morris is one of the few carriers of the disease in the world (until 2014, only 50 people were formally diagnosed), which she has been dealing with since she was 14 years old. Although she can consume water for hydration normally, she cannot go near the water, otherwise her skin will be irritated in such a way that it looks like it has been burned, and severe skin rashes can develop.

“There were many times when I was so itchy that my skin bled. The pain is unbearable,” Morris, then 19, told daily mail in 2008.

Aquagenic urticaria was first described in 1964 and usually appears during puberty. Its cause is still a total mystery to modern medicine, which cannot identify whether the source is a toxic response when water touches the skin or whether there is extreme sensitivity to the ions it carries.

2. Autobiographical memory

The brain is the part of the body that has the least scientific conclusions due to its complexity. In centuries of medicine, little is known about the organ, especially regarding memory processing.

And this is part of the condition called Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), characterized by an individual’s ability to very accurately recall details of daily experiences that have occurred throughout their life from the moment they were born.

Physician James McGaugh, professor of neurobiology and behavior at UC Irvine University, was responsible for carrying out studies on the phenomenon when he received an email from Jill Price in the mid-2000s, in which he revealed: “Whenever I see a flash of some date on television, I automatically go back to that day and remember where I was, what I was doing, what day it fell”.

Price described the experience as “constant, uncontrollable and utterly exhausting”.

Research by McGaugh and other experts who have joined the journey to try to determine how the disease works shows that people with HSAM tend to have obsessive traits, and this can trigger occasional bouts of depression and anxiety.

Furthermore, HSAM is not determined to be a photographic memory, as carriers do not have advanced memory when it comes to remembering names or faces.

“I’m not good with names or mundane details, like whether I brushed my teeth today or where I put my braces,” Joey DeGrandis admitted to Team in 2017. Data for 2017 show that fewer than 100 people were formally recognized as having HSAM.