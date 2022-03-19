3 home remedies to fight dark circles

Dark circles are marks on the skin that appear under the lower eyelid of the eye and are reflected as a dark color, resulting in the appearance of a dull, sleepy face.

This condition represents signs of tiredness, fatigue, as well as heredity or hormonal changes. The truth is that there are some special home remedies to eliminate them and give the appearance of renewed skin.



According to experts, poor sleep habits, allergies, reduced levels of fatty tissue around the eyes, thinning of the skin, iron deficiency anemia and excessive exposure to sunlight can also cause dark circles.

In addition, this sector of the face has the mitigating fact that the skin located under the eyes is thin and delicate. Likewise, fluid retention can also occur, which sometimes contributes to the appearance of dark circles. Too much salt and smoking are common causes of fluid retention.

How to get rid of dark circles?

The most effective methods to treat dark circles are those that contain hyaluronic acid, as it allows you to recover lost volume, fill in dark circles, project the area and unify the tone, disguising the appearance of tiredness. But there are also home remedies that will help you without spending a fortune.

Consequently, experts suggest the use of potato slices under the eyesas this tuber reduces inflammation and helps to remove dark pigmentation.



Its application begins by cutting a potato into thick slices, placing them on the eyelids and letting it act for 20 minutes. On the other hand, the face will also benefit from chamomile, as its tea bags deflate the eye contour.

The third of the home remedies is green tea bag, as it is rich in antioxidants and helps to reduce dark circles, while fighting inflammation and puffiness. Its application is simple as it should only be applied twice a day for 15 minutes on the eyes and contours.

