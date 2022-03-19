6 different ways to find out

Women who have an active sex life have probably asked themselves at some point: how do I know if I’m pregnant? Late menstruation, for example, is understood as one of the first warnings for a pregnancy, but it may not be enough to be 100% sure.

That’s because it is also related to issues such as irregular cycles, polycystic ovaries and even excessive physical activity. That is, there are other aspects to pay attention to at this time.

Check out below some ways that will help you to know if you are pregnant or not.

5 ways to tell if you’re pregnant

1) Changes in the breasts

The signs on the breasts can be the first to make someone suspect a pregnancy, sometimes even before the period is late. They may be swollen, painful, and have darker-than-usual areolas and nipples. This happens because Montgomery’s tubercles, glands that prepare the areola and nipple for breastfeeding, develop and swell.

Other anatomical signs are the release of colostrum from the nipple, a white liquid produced as a result of oscillating hormonal regulation; purplish discoloration of the vaginal mucosa (Kluge’s sign); and vaginal and cervical cyanosis (Chadwick’s sign), which changes the color of these regions because of increased blood flow.

2) Delay in menstruation

The “fear” of women who don’t want to get pregnant is definitely not a pregnancy sentence.

In fact, some bleeding may even indicate the existence of a pregnancy, such as the brown and less intense one, which happens when the embryo is implanted in the endometrium. Thus, this bleeding has different characteristics from menstruation, but can be confused with it.

3) Symptoms of the body

Constipation, frequent urination, and mood swings can happen, but they are not predictive symptoms of pregnancy. On the other hand, if they are accompanied by the signs presented above and the delay in menstruation itself, it is better to turn on the alert.

Most of the physical manifestations are related to the gradual increase of the pregnancy hormone, such as beta-HCG, produced by the ovary shortly after conception; progesterone, which is produced in high doses while the placenta is forming; and estrogen, which favors the dilation of vessels and prepares the body for the increase in blood volume in the veins and arteries. The most common pregnancy symptoms are:

Emotional lability accompanied by drowsiness;

Feeling tired;

Low-intensity cramps;

Appearance of the linea Nigra, which is in the center of the abdomen, longitudinally and below the navel. It is common to appear after the 5th month of pregnancy, but it can appear in the 1st trimester, if you are not a first-time mother;

Nausea, frequent heartburn and reflux;

Change in bowel habits;

Increased vaginal secretions and lubrication;

Smell and taste more refined;

Increased kidney filtration and heart rate;

Swelling in the feet and legs.

4) Pregnancy tests

Pharmacy tests are increasingly reliable and, in general, false positives are difficult to happen, because, in order to have a positivity, it is necessary that beta-HCG is present in the urine. Some of these tests are sensitive to detecting extremely low values, even before menstrual delay.

There are also more modern options, which beep with the word “pregnant” in place of the traditional stripes on the display, and show the approximate gestational age.

5) Laboratory tests

In addition to pharmacy tests, the laboratory test detects pregnancy from the presence of beta-HCG in the blood or urine. Once positive, it is necessary to perform an ultrasound to verify the implantation site of the embryo and to have an estimate of the gestational age. Using home procedures to identify if you are pregnant is not indicated, as the result is unreliable and can generate unnecessary anxiety.

Even at the beginning of pregnancy, other tests are carried out to assess the blood compatibility of the baby and the mother, in addition to the serology of some viruses that can pass through the placenta and others.

Is it possible to be pregnant and not have symptoms?

As rare as it is, due to the multiple symptoms that a woman’s body manifests, the answer is yes. However, those who:

have irregular menstruation and do not menstruate due to the use of hormones or some health issue;

they are overweight and have difficulty noticing the enlargement of the uterus and the baby moving;

they are extremely busy and have difficulty noticing changes in the body.

One of the professionals consulted by Live well reveals that he attended to a patient whose request sent by another team was for obstetric evaluation. She arrived with intense abdominal pain and was fully dilated, so she was urgently referred for delivery. The baby was born in less than five minutes and her mother didn’t know she was pregnant.

Sources: Cinthia Calsinskian obstetric nurse graduated from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and doula with an emphasis on humanized care for the baby, the woman and the family; Fabio Broner, gynecologist at Hospital Albert Sabin, in São Paulo; Fernanda Pepicelligynecologist and obstetrician by Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations); Luciana Delamutaphysician from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), gynecologist and obstetrician from FMUSP (School of Medicine, University of São Paulo).