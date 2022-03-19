A thousand Chechen volunteers are on their way to Ukraine to fight – International

Men walk among the rubble of a building in Kiev (photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

About “a thousand” Chechen volunteers are on their way to Ukraine to fight – announced the leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, this Thursday (17), three weeks after the start of the Russian offensive.

In his Telegram account, Kadyrov stated that one of his close associates, Apti Alaudinov, is “in front of a thousand volunteers from the Chechen Republic”, who are “on their way to participate in the special operation for the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine”.

According to him, Alaudinov an “experienced fighter who has repeatedly proved his high military training”.

“He is an excellent coordinator, capable of making the right decisions in a difficult combat environment. I am absolutely sure that he will execute all orders flawlessly and with maximum results,” added Kadyrov.

The Chechen leader, who rules the Republic of Cucasus with an iron fist, said on Monday he was in Ukraine with Moscow forces, at a Russian airfield near Kiev.

This information could not be independently verified and was questioned by Ukrainian authorities.

Criticized by international NGOs for the serious human rights violations recorded in Chechnya, Kadyrov is loyal to Putin and has a paramilitary militia under his command, the “kadyrovtsy”.

At the beginning of the Russian offensive, images circulated on social media of a square in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, full of soldiers who said they were ready to leave for Ukraine at any moment.