After assaulting homeless man who had sex with wife, “personal” asked pastor for help

Eduardo says he has no memories of what happened after he assaulted a homeless man who was having sex with his wife

With his hand still injured, personal trainer Eduardo Alves, 31, who attacked a homeless man after finding him having sex with his wife, gave an interview to Tv Record where he told his version of last Monday. (14).

According to Eduardo’s interview, his wife and mother would have gone to donate clothes, and then went to appointments throughout the day, but after a delay he would have started to suspect. When his mother said that Sandra (Eduardo’s wife) would have evangelized the homeless.

“For her to buy clothes and go to the dentist was normal, but the fact of evangelizing and giving a bible would be something new (…) I know the woman I have, we have been together for three years, it was not something she would do, The only thing I wanted to do was get her out of there, complete.”

He also reports that he has no memories of what happened after he assaulted the homeless person or even talking to the woman, but that he sent a message to the pastor after the aggression and he would have arrived along with the police at the scene.

Eduardo said he found the woman after she received hospital care and she was under the influence of medication, he still reports that the other day the woman suffered a new psychotic break and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. They still haven’t talked about the event.

According to him, the wife is not aware of what is happening and that people are not worried about their health.

“I wanted to say to the population that a little empathy is lacking, the subject is being publicized in a bad way, it has been spreading and generating “memes”, and they end up forgetting that behind this subject there is a family and a child (.. .) one day Sandra will recover and will know about it”, he said.