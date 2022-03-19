After Biden, Xi talks, US warns China about sanctions if it supports Russia in Ukraine

By Andrea Shalal and Michael Martina and Ryan Woo

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday of “consequences” if Beijing gives material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said. while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

While the White House did not detail what those consequences could be, or how the US would define “material support”, press secretary Jen Psaki indicated that China’s massive trade flows could be affected.

“Sanctions are certainly a tool in the toolbox,” Psaki said at a briefing when asked whether China, the world’s biggest exporter, could face tariffs or trade sanctions.

Speaking after a nearly two-hour video call between Biden and Xi, Psaki said the United States would communicate any consequences directly to Beijing “with our European partners and counterparts.”

In the call, which comes at a time of deep tension between the world’s two biggest powers, Biden detailed efforts by the US and its allies to respond to the invasion of Ukraine, including imposing costs on Russia.

“He outlined the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia while carrying out brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden “underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.”

A senior US official who spoke to reporters about the call said Biden communicated that Beijing would face consequences not just from the US but the world at large.

“The president wasn’t really making specific requests to China,” the official said. “I think our view is that China will make its own decisions.”

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Xi told Biden that the war in Ukraine needs to end as soon as possible and urged NATO nations to maintain a dialogue with Moscow. He did not, however, blame Russia for the invasion, based on Beijing’s statements about the call.

“The main priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis, cease fighting and end the war as soon as possible,” Xi said.

Xi defended Russia-Ukraine dialogue and negotiations and suggested that Washington and NATO conduct talks with Russia to resolve the “crucial point” of the Ukraine crisis and Russia’s and Ukraine’s security concerns.

“The crisis in Ukraine is something we don’t want to see,” Xi said on the conference call, which was, according to Chinese state media, requested by the US side.

The Chinese leader warned against sanctions.

“Broad and indiscriminate sanctions would only make people suffer. If they increase further, they could trigger serious crises in the global economy and in trade, finance, energy, food, and industrial and supply chains, crippling the already troubled world economy and causing irreversible losses,” Xi said, according to the ministry.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US government was concerned that China was considering directly helping Russia with military equipment for use in Ukraine, something Beijing has denied.

Washington is also concerned that China could help Russia circumvent Western economic sanctions.

Hitting Beijing with the kind of extensive economic sanctions already imposed on Russia would have potentially dire consequences for the United States and the world, given that China is the world’s second-largest economy and biggest exporter.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat