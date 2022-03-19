After seven years, Google Domains is finally officially launched

After seven long years, Google Domains, the company’s domain registration service, is finally out of beta. Since last Tuesday (15), the service has been made available in 26 countries, including Brazil, and, according to Google, millions of records are already active.

When registering with Google Domains, customers can choose from over 300 different domain endings. In addition, the service offers “High Performance DNS”, which, according to Google, is the same infrastructure used by the company itself.

24/7 support

Google places the infrastructure and user support as the main differentiators of its new service. Editorial credit: ThomasAFink / Shutterstock.com

Google puts as a differential of its new product a customer support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. According to the company, the service will be done by real people and always in the customer’s language.

As a start-up action for Google Domains, Google is offering a 20% discount on any single domain registration or transfers to the new service, for which the customer needs to use the code “DOMAINS20”.

How to use Google Domains

As you know, to register a domain on Google Domains, you must first have a website. Google suggests that the page be created by Google Sites, the company’s product for this purpose. However, some “premium partners” like Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost are also recommended.

Google Domains has been in development for at least ten years, the first beta version of the service, offered only to a few guests, was released in June 2014. A few months later, in January 2015, it was upgraded to a public beta version only. for the US market, which was available until this week.

