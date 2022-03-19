Apex Legends Mobile: How to Pre-Register | esports

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced that pre-registration for the Apex Legends Mobile game is available in the country, offering players the possibility to test the game in advance and receive cosmetics as rewards.
Apex Legends Mobile — Photo: Disclosure
For those who want to have access to the game, ge has prepared a tutorial on how to pre-register. The game is not available on Apple mobile devices.
How to pre-register?
Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for “Apex Legends Mobile” in the search field.
Search page for the term “Apex Legends Mobile” — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store
Step 2: click on the game icon and press the “Pre-register” option.
Apex Legends Mobile game download screen — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store
Step 3: Upon completion of Step 2, the app store will send you a notification once the game is available for download.
In addition to the notification, it will be possible to enable the option “Install when available”. — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store
Rewards for those who pre-register will be distributed as the number of pre-registrations increases. Once the goals are reached, the following items will be released:
- Apex Foundation Badge: 500.00 records
- Bloodhound banner frame: 1,000,000 records
- Bloodhound Banner Pose: 2,500,000 records
- Epic R-99 look: 5,000,000 records
- Bloodhound Epic Visual: 10,000,000 records
- SoC: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420
- Android 6.0
- OpenGL 3.1 or higher
- 4 GB of free space
- Minimum of 2 GB of RAM
- iPhone 6S or later
- OS Version: 11.0 or later
- CPU: A9
- 4 GB of free space
- Minimum of 2 GB of RAM
Apex Legends Mobile is expected to be released sometime in 2022.