Apex Legends Mobile: How to Pre-Register | esports

Raju Singh 2 hours ago

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts announced that pre-registration for the Apex Legends Mobile game is available in the country, offering players the possibility to test the game in advance and receive cosmetics as rewards.

Apex Legends Mobile — Photo: Disclosure

For those who want to have access to the game, ge has prepared a tutorial on how to pre-register. The game is not available on Apple mobile devices.

How to pre-register?

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for “Apex Legends Mobile” in the search field.

Search page for the term “Apex Legends Mobile” — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store

Step 2: click on the game icon and press the “Pre-register” option.

Apex Legends Mobile game download screen — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store

Step 3: Upon completion of Step 2, the app store will send you a notification once the game is available for download.

In addition to the notification, it will be possible to enable the option “Install when available”. — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store

Rewards for those who pre-register will be distributed as the number of pre-registrations increases. Once the goals are reached, the following items will be released:

  • Apex Foundation Badge: 500.00 records
  • Bloodhound banner frame: 1,000,000 records
  • Bloodhound Banner Pose: 2,500,000 records
  • Epic R-99 look: 5,000,000 records
  • Bloodhound Epic Visual: 10,000,000 records
  • SoC: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420
  • Android 6.0
  • OpenGL 3.1 or higher
  • 4 GB of free space
  • Minimum of 2 GB of RAM
  • iPhone 6S or later
  • OS Version: 11.0 or later
  • CPU: A9
  • 4 GB of free space
  • Minimum of 2 GB of RAM

Apex Legends Mobile is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

