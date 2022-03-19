Apple recognizes that R$ 18,000 monitor was released defective

The Studio Display, Apple’s 27-inch 5K monitor, had its sales started this Friday (18), but with a defect. According to vehicles that are reviewing the device, the webcam images are bad, with grains and low quality.

In one of the reviews, analyst Matthew Panzarino, from TechCrunch, pointed out that he realized he had noticed something wrong as soon as he turned on the camera. The device, which has a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, has “some kind of processing error”, he said.

Joanna Stern, technology columnist for Wall Street Journal, argued that the Studio Display’s webcam is particularly bad when compared to much cheaper devices. She and Nilay Patel of The Vergepublished comparisons to get an idea of ​​the problem.

gallery 1

“The bad part is that I have no idea what is going on with this webcam. Apple has a long history of producing amazing images, with 12-megapixel sensors and A-series chips, and for some reason this thing looks awful.” “The webcam is horrible in good light and absolutely miserable in low light,” he adds.

Apple responds

After several negative opinions about the monitor’s webcam that costs from R$ 18 thousand in Brazil, Apple recognized that something was wrong.

“We have discovered an issue that causes the system not to work as expected. We will make some improvements in a future software update,” an Apple spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.

Despite admitting the flaw, the tech giant did not specify when it will release the update for the device or what exactly the problem is with the webcam.