Apple said the M1 Ultra could compete with an RTX 3090, but benchmarks show it can’t.

Neither in games or synthetic benchmarks

Apple has very strong chips powering its computers these days. The strongest of them, and which equips the recently launched Mac Studio, the M1 Ultra, would be strong enough to outperform NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, one of the strongest GPUs on the market today. That’s what Apple itself said days ago. But, according to tests by The Verge, the result in real life is not quite that.

The M1 Ultra chip is basically two M1 Max together and, according to Apple, it is up to 3.8 times faster than a regular M1 Max and up to 4.5 times more graphics performance. All this processing power of the M1 Ultra gave Apple confidence to say that its chip has more performance than the RTX 3090 consuming 200W less than NVIDIA’s GPU.

Many look a little crookedly at the company’s own benchmarks, especially when comparing it to rival hardware. What The Verge’s tests show is that the M1 Ultra doesn’t outperform NVIDIA’s high-end GPU in synthetic benchmark and not even in gaming.



– Continues after advertising –

The only game tested was Shadow of the Tomb Raider, a title from 2018, but one that still makes GPUs “pain”. The RTX 3090 was well ahead of the M1 Ultra chip, especially in 4K, with a big advantage of over 60 frames. The Apple chip didn’t fare badly, but it didn’t even come close to the RTX 3090. The Verge even says that the Apple computer experience had stutters at every resolution tested.

In a synthetic benchmark with Geekbench 5, in The Verge’s words, “Mac Studio was… destroyed” against its machine equipped with an Intel Core i9-10900, 64GB of Ram and the RTX 3090. The M1 Ultra chip is not managed to achieve not even half the performance of NVIDIA’s GPU. It is worth mentioning that the performance of Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra does not scale as Apple itself discloses on top of the model equipped with M1 Max.

The M1 Ultra chip has twice the number of tech specs compared to the M1 Max for being two of these chips together. That is, 20 CPU cores, 48 ​​GPU cores and 32 cores for Neural Engine. To know the specs of the M1 Max, just divide by two.



– Continues after advertising –

In the US, the Mac Studio equipped with the M1 Ultra is priced at US$6,199, while in Brazil it costs R$46,999.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: The Verge