Archaeologists Rebuild Stone Age Woman With Insane Level of Realism

The Västernorrlands Museum in the city of Härnösand, Sweden, has a new inhabitant on display: it’s an ultra-realistic reconstruction of a still-unnamed Stone Age woman who lived around 4,000 years ago. It is part of an exhibition about ancient peoples, and although its presence is new, its existence has been known for almost 100 years.

His remains were found in the village of Lagmansören in 1923 by workers building a road there. Beside him was also the skeleton of a child, a boy of about 7 years old.

The reconstruction was carried out by Oscar Nilsson, a Swedish archaeologist and forensic artist who worked on the model for around 350 hours. He comments that, despite instinct making us think that the humans found are mother and child, the possibilities are several. It could be that we are looking at a sister and brother, or more distant relatives, or even just fellow tribesmen. There’s no way of knowing — because the DNA has deteriorated enough that it can no longer provide that information.

The skull of a Neolithic woman from Lagmansören, scanned for reconstruction (Image: Oscar Nilsson/Reproduction)

Reconstruction details

The alleged family was found in a funerary cist, a kind of coffin-shaped stone dolmen. The woman died in her late 20s or early 30s, was short even for the time — 150 cm tall — and had no signs of malnutrition, wounds or illness, although what killed her may not have left her. marks.

A curiosity is that the isotopes present in the teeth indicate a diet based on elements of the earth, even though she lived near a stream full of fish, close to the sea coast.

physical characteristic

To reconstruct it, Nilsson scanned the skull two years ago and copied the shape on a 3D printer. He then needed to define the model’s appearance, based on their gender, age, weight and ethnicity. Because of the state of the DNA, there was no way to know details such as eye color, hair or skin.

The artist then made informed guesses: he based himself on data about human migrations to Scandinavia, giving the woman brown hair and eyes and fair skin, characteristics of humans of the second migratory wave (5,000 to 4,000 years ago, when she lived ), mostly farmers.

dressing the girl

The clothes displayed and worn by the Lagmansören woman come in two types of fabric – fur and leather – and were made using Stone Age techniques by independent archaeologist Helena Gjaerum, also from Sweden.

Based on the climate, vegetation, terrain and local animal life in the Neolithic period, she made the model’s clothing from deer, elk and deer hides, and shoes from reindeer, beaver and fox hides, filled with straws for the feet, something very likely at the time.

Lagmansören’s women’s clothing, produced with animal fabric with Neolithic manufacturing processes (Image: Oscar Nilsson/Reproduction)

Gjaerum made everything from scratch: he scraped meat from the skins, placed them in the river to loosen the fur, scraped them off and immersed them in a solution of elk brain, a fatty mixture that clings to the fibers of the fabric, in a process similar to ironing. According to her, without it, the skin could harden and rot easily if it got wet. Afterwards, it was necessary to massage, boil, stretch and smoke the skins, and only then stylize the clothes.

The archaeologist stuck to practicality and comfort: there are no seams on the shoulders, for example, where water could enter if it rained. It challenges the way we view primitive men, not in simple fur robes, but in more elaborate clothing. To the live scienceshe said, “It would be crazy to think that she would have primitive clothes. I wanted to make her dress like you might dress today”, because both she and we are Homo sapiensafter all.

The exhibition debuted at the museum in Västernorrlands last February.

Source: Live Science, OD Nilsson