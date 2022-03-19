Belarus president threatens Ukraine

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko threatened on Thursday to respond to Ukraine if the country proceeds with its “alleged escalation” against Minsk.







Belarus President Has Supported Russia in War on Ukrainian Soil Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“If Ukraine continues its escalation against Belarus, we will not leave it unanswered,” Lukashenko said, quoted by Russian news agency Tass.

The Belarusian head of state further added that if Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to sign an agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Belarus will be forced to sign an act of capitulation.

Putin’s political ally, Lukashenko is seeing his country receive several sanctions for supporting Russia in the Ukraine war. Canada, for example, announced last Wednesday (16) the closure of its airspace to airlines from Belarus.

The United States, however, recently decided to renew sanctions against Lukashenko, having expanded to include the Belarusian president’s family members. The country’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the measures were motivated by Russia’s “premeditated and unjustified war” against Ukraine.

At the time, Blinken strongly criticized Belarus for having “supported” and “facilitated” the Russian invasion. The nation allowed Russia to deploy combat forces along its border with Ukraine before the February 24 attack. .