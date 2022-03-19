Biden and Xi Jinping to talk about war in Ukraine this Friday (18) – News

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak by phone on Friday about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This will be the fourth call between the leaders since the Democrat’s arrival in the White House and, according to Washington, will serve to warn Beijing against any support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden “will clearly state that China will bear responsibility for any act intended to support aggression and we will not hesitate to impose a cost on that,” US diplomacy chief Antony Blinken said on Thursday.





Since the invasion began on February 24, the Chinese communist regime has tried to protect its fluid relationship with the Kremlin and has avoided asking Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

At the same time, however, it established a certain distance from an increasingly isolated Russia. For example, Beijing did not support a Russian resolution on the war in Ukraine in the UN Security Council, which was eventually withdrawn by Moscow.





Russian offensive

The diplomatic maneuvers and contacts take place as bombs continue to explode in Ukraine, where civilian casualties are in the hundreds and exiles exceed the 3 million mark, according to UN figures.

In the early hours of Friday, bombing alarm sirens were sounded in the capital, Kiev, in Kharkiv (northeast, the second largest city in the country) and in Odessa (southwest), on the Black Sea.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced a missile bombing of a factory aircraft repair service in this large city in western Ukraine, which until now had not suffered from violence.

Among the worst-hit cities is Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, which was besieged for two weeks.

All eyes are on one bombed theater on Wednesday, where more than 1,000 people had sought protection, according to local authorities.





City residents have begun clearing rubble and rescuing survivors of the attack, but there is still no official casualty toll.

Indeed, the Ukrainian representative for human rights, Liudmyla Denisova, claimed that “everyone survived” the attack.

Congressman Serguei Taruta also stated that the shelter inside the theater may have resisted. “It was made up of three parts and we still don’t know if they were damaged,” he wrote on Facebook.

Several people “went out in the morning, after residents had cleared the rubble on their own,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state”, while Moscow said it did not bomb the city and blamed the destruction of the theater on a Ukrainian far-right group.

The Mariupol prefecture highlighted a “critical” situation, with “non-stop” Russian bombing and extensive damage. According to the first estimates, 80% of the houses would have been destroyed.

Almost 30,000 people managed to get out of Mariupol in the last week and reports describe an atrocious scenario, without water, electricity and gas, which forced many people to drink melting snow or build fires to cook the little food.

Even with economic sanctions and international pressure, after three weeks of offensive Moscow shows no signs of easing, despite negotiations between the two sides.



Putin says the offensive is a “success” and his spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, declared that “the overwhelming majority” of Russians support the president’s actions. The rest are “traitors,” he said.

The ground advance, however, appears to have stalled and Russia is increasingly turning to air and long-range attacks to gain the upper hand. According to Pentagon calculations, Moscow has fired more than 1,000 missiles in the war.









