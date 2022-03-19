Boy gets scared when he runs over sloth on zip line; Look

A boy starred in a typical jungle adventure scene when he ziplined through the trees in a park and accidentally collided with a sloth hanging between the branches.

The “running over” took place in San Carlos, Costa Rica, and was recorded by a tour guide who was right behind the child.

The video shows the moment in which the boy, excited by the walk, takes momentum and moves between the trees. However, in a few seconds, he has an unexpected encounter with the sloth, who has used the zip-line support rope as support.

When bumping into the animal, the boy is scared and is quickly supported by the tour guide.

As he pulls the boy away from the animal, the man says, “Don’t worry!” in an attempt to calm him down. “I just hit him,” says the child. “What do I do with this laziness?”

The boy quickly recovers from the fright and starts laughing at the situation. He and the guide keep their distance from the sloth and remain in place until it moves down to the ground below.

According to a spokesperson for Go Adventure Park, where the episode took place, the child and sloth were unharmed. He pointed out that this is the first time that visitors have dealt with a wild animal at the attraction.

Another group of tourists who had ziplined through the area moments before had not noticed the presence of a sloth between the cables, which indicates that the animal had climbed the structure curiously in a short period of time.

The incident caused quite a stir on the park’s social media, with some netizens laughing at the situation, but pleased that the boy and laziness were not injured.

“I’m so glad the sloth didn’t fall. She could have died. At least they all had a happy ending,” said one Instagram user.

“I’m glad the sloth and the boy are okay. I would have a panic attack being stuck there for 15 minutes. He’s a champion!” declared another.