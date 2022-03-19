Brazil will not dance “to the sound of the USA”, says Russian minister

War in Ukraine: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Brazil would not “dance to the sounds of the USA” – Photo: (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool)

The Russian news agency released this Friday (18), the statement by Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, saying that Brazil “will not dance to the sound of the United States”. After the invasion of Ukrainea country led by Putin has suffered several sanctions.

The minister complained in the interview about the economic sanctions applied by the United States and the European Union, after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In an interview with RT, the minister declared that “several countries, including China, India, Brazil and Mexico will not dance to the sound of the United States” and that “Europe has practically stopped trying to defend its independence from the US”, declared the Russian minister.

“There are players who will never agree on the existence of a “global village” under the leadership of a “sheriff” from America – they are China, India, Brazil and Mexico. Uncle Sam will tell them to do it,” he said.

This week, Brazil chose not to join an alliance against Russia at the World Trade Organization (WTO), this Tuesday (15th). The alliance is led by the US and 27 EU members, as well as Canada, Australia, Iceland, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, the UK and others.

Russia also did not include Brazil among the countries considered as hostile, for directly supporting Ukraine.

Still for Lavrov: “the US is fighting for a bipolar world”. “It will not be a “global village”, it will be an “American village”, perhaps an American hall where everyone dances to the sound of the strongest”.

Attack on Lviv

Missiles hit this Friday (18), an aircraft repair factory in Lviv, near the city’s airport. According to the mayor, Andriy Sadovy, the factory was stopped and there were no casualties.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia reaches its 23rd day and there is an expectation of conversation between US and Chinese presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, respectively, to discuss the Chinese position in the war.

Biden

The American leader called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (17) a “murdering dictator”. A day after Biden told journalists that Putin committed war crimes.