Brazilian clubs go to the ‘Arab world’ in search of money

After spending at least two decades losing players to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Brazilian clubs are now knocking on the doors of the “Arab world” to try to keep their best athletes here and build better squads.

At least three important Brazilian teams have had meetings in recent months with Middle Eastern investors and discussed the possibility of selling their SAFs to them.

Several other smaller clubs, which operate in the lower echelons of the national scene or even that only compete in state championships, are also looking for Arab sheiks, princes or funds who are willing to own teams in the five-time world champion country.

The quest for petrodollars has a very clear explanation. Despite not having such a tradition on the international scene, the Middle East is today one of the biggest investors in world football.

The royal family of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) owns Manchester City and nine other clubs spread across four continents. Paris Saint-Germain is in the hands of the government of Qatar, host country of the next World Cup. And Newcastle is owned by the heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia.

Only City Group has already talked to two famous clubs in Brazil. At the end of last year, he met with the board of Atlético-MG and raised the possibility of paying R$ 1 billion for the controlling interest of the current national champion.

The owners of the Premier League leader have also been negotiating with Bahia. Despite currently being in Serie B, the northeast team is seen by the conglomerate as an example of management and a beautiful business opportunity.

Athletico-PR, current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, sent a delegation last month to Dubai (also in the Emirates) to try to sell their SAF project to an investor there.

The “Blog do Rafael Reis” also found that there are two small teams, one from the interior of Minas Gerais and the other from the state of São Paulo, which have advanced conversations with Middle Eastern investors.

Many others are in the “money mining” phase. In other words, they are mapping wealthy businessmen/conglomerates around the world (most of them in the Arab countries) who could be interested in entering Brazilian football to send them a proposal and try to negotiate.

Of the 12 clubs traditionally called the “big ones” of Brazilian football, only two have so far been traded with foreign investors. The owner of Botafogo is the American John Textor. Vasco belongs to the investment fund 777 Partners, also from the United States.

Cruzeiro is another traditional force on the national scene that became SAF. But the outsourcing agreement for its football department was signed with a Brazilian businessman, Ronaldo Fenômeno. The deal still needs to be confirmed by the former striker of the selection to take effect.