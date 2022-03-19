Can APS serve customers well?

Since January 1st of this year, Amil’s individual and family health plans are managed by APS (Personalized Health Care). Before that, it was a small company, with only 11,000 customers. Suddenly, the health care provider became responsible for 337 thousand lives, with the transfer of Amil’s clients.

Her performance was focused on the countryside, and now she has changed to managing clients in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná. Consumers report loss of previously hired hospitals and laboratories and difficulties in scheduling routine exams.

Experts question the company’s ability to serve newcomers with quality. APS says it has the necessary instruments to provide assistance to users.

The company declares that its objective is “to provide quality medical care with dignity and ethics, promoting health in an integral and humanized way.”

Lawyer says transition is difficult

For Frederico Glitz, a lawyer specializing in contract law, the entry of APS into this administration causes “distrust” in its capacity. He states that the operator has to strengthen the professional team to serve the migrated customers of Amil.

“Managing more than 330 thousand contracts is not simple. Even large companies have time to adapt to the new reality. It is not something to be done overnight”.

The fact that the company is headquartered in Jundiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, also raises questions about management. Glitz says that this does not get in the way, as long as the company supports the consumer.

“I believe that the APS has to create a local structure to carry out this micromanagement. It has to assess the consumer’s profile, that is, the age group, the incidence of diseases. The consumer in São Paulo has a different need than in Curitiba”, says.

Can de-accreditations still happen?

The lawyer specializing in consumer law Patrícia Santos believes that customers leaving Amil should be aware of changes in the accredited network.

She recommends that users keep documents, such as hospitalization records and exam reports, to prove any changes in this regard. “The fear that sets in is the scrapping of the network that the APS will offer. There have already been complaints of loss of hospitals and laboratories before this transfer”, she says.

Analysis proves capacity, says APS

Questioned by UOLthe APS says that the economic and financial analyzes carried out by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) prove its competence to serve the new beneficiaries.

“APS provided an exclusive call center to guide people during the transfer process, reassuring them about the continuity of coverage established in their contracts, maintenance of the accredited network, continuity of ongoing treatments and full compliance with the regulation of health plans”, says the company’s note.

More than 20 years on the market

APS is a company of the UHG (United Health Group), owner of Amil. Its current partners are Amil itself and Santa Helena Saúde, which is part of the conglomerate. But APS is being sold by the group.

On February 8, however, ANS suspended the sale of the company’s operation to a group composed of three controllers: Fiord Capital, investment manager, Seferin & Coelho, of hospital administration, and executive Henning von Koss, who has experience in managing other health plans. The negotiation is valued at R$ 2.34 billion.

“Nothing changes for the beneficiaries, who continue to be served by the same accredited network, supported by the same conditions of the contracted services and under the same rules of the regulatory agency”, declared the APS in a note at the time.

Website with little information

The APS website gathers few contents about the company’s history. It just says that it was founded in 1999. There is even a second address hosted on the Wix platform, which has outdated information about the company, with links that cannot be accessed. The company does not have profiles on social networks.

APS has been a member of Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans) since 2014. The approval of a new entrant depends on the adequacy of contract models and commercialized products to the ANS rules, in addition to the registration of the social contract with the regulatory agency, says the class entity.

Profit above BRL 6 million

In September 2018, APS was purchased by the group that controls Amil. The Jundiaí operator was part of the Sobam Group, which was also sold with the Sobam health plan, Pitangueiras Hospital and eight medical centers. The purchase price was not revealed.

In 2020, the last available balance sheet, APS recorded a profit of BRL 6.466 million, according to the company’s financial report. The document shows that there were cost cuts in the first year of the pandemic, highlighting only the renegotiation of property rentals.

In terms of investments, it mentions the implementation of telemedicine for the beneficiaries of its own network. It also informs that it has made a nursing professional available in the call center service to answer users’ questions about covid-19.

In the first half of 2020, there was a “sudden and relevant reduction” in medical care in the accredited network, motivated by social isolation and restrictions on activities. This, according to the operator, brought “positive results”.

With the resumption of consultations, exams and surgeries from July 2020, the company increased its expenses and had “a reduction in results”, summarizes the financial report.

“Despite the challenges in facing the pandemic and its consequences, the operator ended the 2020 financial year with a satisfactory net result, with sufficient guaranteeing assets and a good solvency margin”, says an excerpt from the document.

the balance of APS was followed by an independent report by the auditing firm Grand Thornton. The 2021 financial report is not yet available.