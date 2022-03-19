Chamber approves suspension of targets for SUS service providers

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (15) the proposal that ensures financial transfers to the providers of the Unified Health System (SUS), waiving the fulfillment of goals due to the covid-19 pandemic. Due to changes in the text, the proposal returns to the Senate.

Entities will be exempted from meeting the quantitative and qualitative targets of the contracts until June 30, 2022. Previously, this period would end on December 31, 2021. Transfers must be made in full.

The text of the rapporteur, deputy André Fufuca (PP-MA), adjusts what he considered “unwanted legal lapse” to specify that the waiver begins on March 1, 2020, a date that had been excluded when the deadline was first extended. to contemplate the year 2021.

Current legislation establishes several requirements for an entity providing health services to be considered charitable and, thus, to have tax benefits guaranteed by law. However, the pandemic forced the suspension of medical consultations of various specialties, elective procedures, complementary exams and other health actions, which prevented the achievement of the established goals.

Without a law that guarantees payment, failure to meet the targets can lead to suspension of this payment and, consequently, the financial health of these service providers is compromised.

Other projects of this nature were approved in Congress, with a deadline already passed. As the pandemic extended in Brazil, the Chamber and Senate approved exemption from meeting the goals in April 2020 and extended it twice more.