China records first Covid-19 deaths in over a year | coronavirus

China recorded, on Saturday (19), the first deaths from Covid-19 since January 2021. Two people died in the province of Jilin, in northeast China, taking the total number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country to 4,638.

The deaths were of elderly people – one aged 87 and the other aged 65 – who already had other health problems, according to authorities. As per the announcement, the direct cause of death was pre-existing diseases; Covid symptoms were mild. One of the victims had not been vaccinated.

China is experiencing the worst Covid outbreak since late 2019, when the pandemic began. Since the beginning of March, there have been 29,000 cases of the disease registered in the country. Nearly 30 million people were put on lockdown this week to stem the rise in cases (see video above).

The province of Jilin, where the deaths were recorded, is close to North Korea and Russia, and had almost 80% of the 2,228 new confirmed cases of Covid in the country on Friday (18).

Several countries and territories in Asia and Europe have reported outbreaks of Covid:

Hong Kong is experiencing the worst scenario since the beginning of the pandemic: it had 16,583 new cases of Covid registered this Saturday (19). The city, which counts cases and deaths separate from mainland China, already has more than 1 million cases and 5 thousand deaths from the disease.

On Thursday (17), South Korea also saw a record number of cases: 621,328. Even so, with nearly 87% of the population having two shots of the vaccine and about 90% of those aged 60 and over having the booster shot, the country is moving forward with easing social distancing and border restrictions, the report found. “The New York Times”.