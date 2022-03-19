China records first Covid-19 deaths in over a year – News

China recorded this Saturday (19) the first two deaths from Covid-19 in more than a year, amid a moment of recovery from the pandemic after the wave of cases resulting from the Ômicron variant. The record of deaths calls into question the country’s “covid zero” strategy.





The National Health Commission on Saturday notified the first two deaths since January 26, 2021, both recorded in the northeastern province of Jilin, the most affected by this wave that has caused the confinement of millions in several cities.

With these two deaths, the official number rises to 4,638 deaths since China first detected the coronavirus in the central city of Wuhan in December 2019. The two new deaths were recorded in the Health Commission’s daily report and mentioned superficially by the media. state-owned.





Officials in Jilin later said both victims were men, aged between 65 and 87, and both had health problems associated with old age. Likewise, the health authority reported 4,051 new cases on Saturday, down from 4,365 reported the day before.