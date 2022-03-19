China reports Covid-19 deaths again after a year







Employees inspect health cards of passengers leaving Yantai railway station in China's Shandong province 11/2/2021

The national health authorities of China reported two deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, 19, (Friday, 18, in Brazil). The country, which faces a surge in cases driven by the variant omicronhad no record of fatalities since January 2021.

The deaths, both in the province of Jilinin the northeast, raised the number of coronavirus losses in the country to 4,638.

A delivery man is seen arriving to deliver an order outside a closed neighborhood after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in China.

China reported 2,157 new cases of COVID-19 through community transmission on Saturday, most of them in Jilin. The province has banned travel and people now need permission from the police to travel across borders.

The country has continued to enforce a successful, albeit costly, “zero-covid” strategy since the initial outbreak in wuhan. The action focuses on mass testing and strict lockdowns with residents banned from leaving their homes until all new cases are found in quarantine or through contact tracing.

In practice, this means that the region has seen relatively few infections with the virus because clusters are quelled as quickly as they are discovered.

The strategy received popular support and avoided the large number of deaths seen in other countries, many of which began to renounce any kind of social distancing measures.

With China now facing its worst outbreak since late 2019, officials have vowed to double down on a zero-tolerance strategy to contain the current surge.

However, China’s leader, Xi Jinpingacknowledged for the first time the burden of the measures on Thursday, 17, saying that the country must seek “maximum effect” with “minimum cost” in controlling the virus.

China has reported 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. It revised its death toll once in April 2020, adding new deaths that were not initially listed as the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and others. city ​​systems.

Mainland China’s Covid-19 data is counted separately from Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region in the region and is facing a much larger outbreak with higher death tolls. /With international agencies