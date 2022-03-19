China reports first Covid-19 deaths in over a year

(Reuters) – Mainland China reported its first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, according to a post on the National Health Commission’s website that said two people had died in the northeast Jilin region.

China has recorded just two Covid deaths in the whole of 2021, the last of which was on January 25.

The country is maintaining a “dynamic authorization” approach aimed at cutting transmission as quickly as possible, using stringent measures such as short, targeted shutdowns and rapid testing schemes where cases are found.

Jilin, which borders North Korea and Russia, accounts for more than two-thirds of domestic infections in the latest wave of the disease.

One of the dead was not vaccinated, said Jiao Yahui, an official at the National Health Commission. The direct cause of death for both victims was underlying illness, and their Covid symptoms were mild, Jiao told reporters in Beijing.

One victim was 87 years old and the other 65, according to The Paper, a Shanghai-based state publication.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Engen Tham in Shanghai, Roxanne Liu in Beijing)​

