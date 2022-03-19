China’s President Tells Biden Conflicts ‘Nobody’s Interest’

(ANSA) – The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and the United States, Joe Biden, spoke by phone this Friday (18) and the war in Ukraine was at the center of the discussions that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

According to Chinese state broadcaster “CCTV”, Xi reaffirmed to Biden “that military conflicts are in no one’s interest” and that the “Ukrainian crisis is not something we want to see happen”.

China and the US have conflicting positions on the issue due to the close partnership between Beijing and Moscow. The former even avoid using the term war as desired by Russia, which calls the invasion a “special military operation”.

The Chinese try to maintain a neutral stance, arguing that there must be respect for “the territorial integrity of each sovereign nation”, but saying that Russia’s concerns about its security “are legitimate”.

Read too:

Opinion: Russia versus Ukraine – an imbroglio in which China pretends to be neutral

On the other hand, the Americans are leading the way in imposing political, financial and economic sanctions against the Russians and helping the Ukrainians to defend themselves militarily.

In addition, the White House has already formally expressed its fears that Beijing will help Russia with arms supplies – something the Chinese have denied – and urged Xi to exert his influence to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to shut down. the war.

Xi also said, again according to CCTV, that “we need to guide the development of China-US relations in the right way, but we also need to assume our due international responsibilities to achieve efforts for peace and tranquility in the world.”

The Beijing leader said that “relationships between nations cannot reach armed confrontation”. Pressure on China to take a stand against the Russian attack is mounting day by day, with the Americans even threatening to sanction the country’s companies if they support it.

On the other hand, the Chinese are extremely pragmatic and also do not speak openly about supporting the invasion because of the sensitive issues they have to deal with, especially in the case of Taiwan and, to a lesser extent, Hong Kong.

China has always defended its national sovereignty to keep the “rebel provinces” as part of the so-called “One China”. (ANSA).

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related