Chinese aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden, Xi talks

By Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense said, just hours before a conversation between the presidents of China and the United States.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and over the past two years has stepped up its military activity near the island to assert its sovereignty claims, alarming Taipei and Washington.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter, who was not authorized to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the aircraft carrier Shandong had sailed close to the Taiwan-controlled island of Kinmen, which faces the Chinese city. from Xiamen.

“At around 10:30 am, the CV-17 appeared about 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Kinmen and was photographed by a passenger on a civilian flight,” the source said, referring to the official service number of the CV-17. Shandong.

The USS Ralph Johnson, an Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer, accompanied the carrier at least partially on its course. The Shandong had no aircraft on its deck and sailed north across the strait, the source added.

Taiwan has also sent warships to keep an eye on the situation, the source said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, in a brief statement, confirmed the Shandong’s passage but did not elaborate beyond saying its forces have a “full understanding” of what China’s ships and aircraft do in the Taiwan Strait.

US Navy spokesman Mark Langford said the Ralph Johnson “conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on March 17 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law.” He didn’t elaborate.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian referred questions to the Defense Ministry – which did not respond to a request for comment – but said Shandong has a “routine training schedule”.

“We must not associate this with communication between the heads of state of China and the United States. You may think you are very sensitive. What is sensitive is you, not the Taiwan Strait,” Zhao told reporters in Beijing.

The navigation came about 12 hours before US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The source described the timing of Shandong’s movement so close to that call as “provocative” and that it was unusual for it to sail during the day, with previous missions happening at night.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat