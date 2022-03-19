Chinese called traitor for supporting Ukraine

the chinese programmer Wang Jixian became a voice for the resistance in Ukraine when he posted videos of his whereabouts to inform his parents that he was well into the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

It all started on February 24, the first day of the invasion, when Jixian posted a clip on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to describe how normal things were despite the impending war.

“I don’t understand how I ‘betrayed’ the country,” Wang told CNN. Image: Playback/YouTube

In the video, he says, “I’m coming back from shopping for groceries.”

But as the days passed, the Russian attack on Ukraine increased. When he entered the Douyin, Jixian says he saw Chinese people praising Russian troops or supporting the invasion.

“I got really mad, so I thought I’d record videos for them and tell them what the real battleground is,” he told CNN.

He soon started to become active on various social media apps like YouTube and the Chinese messaging app WeChat where he started posting videos to raise awareness of the war.

His effort paid off, and he soon gained traction by offering an independent perspective on the war, unlike the Chinese media that has been propagating Russian claims of overthrowing the “Nazi regime” prevalent in the eastern European country.

In one video, the man holds up his Chinese passport and says: “These Ukrainian guards are not Nazis, they are IT programmers, ordinary people, barbers – these are the people,” CNN reported.

However, his rise to fame was soon followed by detractors who criticized him for failing to ally himself with Chinese views, going so far as to call him a “national traitor”.

According to CNN, a critic told Jixian in Douyin, “You don’t need that Chinese passport anymore, you’ve already forgotten what country you are from,” adding, “The official position of the country should be the position of all Chinese. “

China remains neutral, Ukraine asks for position

Despite facing global pressure, China has so far taken a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and said Moscow’s “legitimate security concerns” must be taken seriously.

There have been reports that China has sent military and economic aid to Russia — which Beijing denies.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser said the following on his Twitter profile: “China can be the important element of the global security system if it makes the right decision to support the coalition of civilized countries and condemn Russian barbarism. chance to sit at the table as equals. The West must explain to Beijing how $1.6 trillion differs from $150 billion.”