Clearance IR 2022: how to declare a dependent health plan? – News

O R7in partnership with the CRCSP (Regional Accounting Council of the State of São Paulo), answers readers’ questions about the IR 2022. To participate, just send the question by email — [email protected] — or by social networks of R7 — Facebook or Instagram. The deadline for submitting the declaration ends on April 29.



Question: I am dependent on a collective health plan by membership whose contracting party is my wife. I would like to know if the expenses incurred by me in this health plan can be declared in my name on the income tax return or only she can declare the expenses of the collective plan, including me as a dependent on her declaration? (Igor Araújo)



Reply: In the event of submission of a separate declaration, medical expenses or health plan expenses related to the treatment of the declarant and dependents included in the declaration, whose financial burden has been borne by a third party, if this is a member of the family entity, are not deductible. in this case, there is a need to prove the burden. However, if the third party is not a member of the family entity, it is necessary to prove the transfer of resources to the third party, from someone who is part of the family entity.







