‘Conflicts like Ukraine are in nobody’s interest’, Xi Jinping tells Biden – News









Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden on Friday that conflicts and clashes like the events unfolding in Ukraine are of no interest to anyone, according to Chinese state media. .

Relations between states cannot progress to a climate of confrontation, Xi told Biden in a video conference. “The crisis in Ukraine is something we don’t want to see,” he said.











“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and as the world’s two largest economies, it is up to us not only to steer China-US relations on the right path, but to shoulder our international responsibilities and work for peace and tranquility in the world,” he concluded. Xi.

According to the White House, the conversation between the leaders lasted nearly two hours. This was the fourth conference between the presidents since Biden took office.











The American leader should ask Xi Jinping to distance himself from President Vladimir Putin, whose troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, China has avoided condemning the Russian invasion and blamed NATO for the conflict.

“Conflicts and antagonisms benefit no one. Peace and security are the goods in which the international community should be most interested,” declared the President of the United States.









