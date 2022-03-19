Coronavirus attacks testicles and can compromise human reproduction

Impairment of male reproductive function, drop in testosterone levels and risk of sexual transmission. These are some possible consequences of the coronavirus on the male sex glands.

The initial results were obtained by researchers from the Laboratory of Cell Biology of the Institute of Biological Sciences (ICB), from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), on the consequences of the coronavirus observed in human testicles.

Testicles from 11 men who died from ovid-19 between January and March 2021 were studied. They had not yet been immunized because the vaccine was not yet available.

The researchers identified that the patients had the active and infecting virus in the testis 26 days after the Covid-19 infection.

The data suggest that the testicular microenvironment works as a kind of reservoir where the virus is protected.

Guilherme Matos, a professor at the ICB, explains that the testicle tends to prevent the body’s defense cells from attacking what is being produced inside. “The coronavirus takes advantage of this favorable environment to attack the cells that produce spermatozoa”, says the professor.

(Institute of Biological Sciences / UFMG / Dissemination)

In addition to the permanence of the virus for longer in the body, there is still the possibility of contamination of the semen, according to the researcher.

The initial results of the research reveal that the consequences are impressive, such as tissue inflammation, causing hemorrhage and fibrosis similar to those that occur in the lung.

“Hence the concern about the possibility of contaminated semen in patients with Covid-19 and the delay in viral elimination from the body”, emphasizes the professor.

Another consequence of this “viral attack” is the drop in testosterone levels. “The drop can be up to 30 times. This is impactful, because it is directly related to libido and sexual activity”, he adds.

The research results may also be important for the adoption of antiviral therapies capable of preventing the virus from replicating in the testes. According to the researcher, “this viral attack causes vascular changes in the testicles, which can compromise the fertility of patients who have had covid-19”.

Scientists still cannot say whether the Covid-19 virus infection in semen can be sexually transmitted. “It’s a question that needs to be better investigated”, concludes Guilherme Matos.