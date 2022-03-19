Councilors earn another advisor with a salary of almost R$ 16 thousand in São Vicente

The initiative represents an increase in the payroll of approximately R$ 2,880 million per year / Nair Bueno / DL

The initiative represents an increase in the payroll of approximately R$ 240 thousand per month and R$ 2,880 million per year.

In the midst of an economic crisis and a high unemployment rate that affects the entire country, in addition to the Vincentian servants who are fighting for more dignified wages, the São Vicente Chamber approved the hiring of one more advisor for each councilor with a salary of about of R$ 16 thousand monthly (R$ 15,928.38).

It is worth remembering that each of the 15 councilors already has two advisors. Therefore, as of this year, the Chamber will spend approximately R$720,000 per month and R$8,640 million per year on councilors’ advisors alone, adding up all the appointed positions.

DETAILS.

The president of the House, Professor Thiago Alexandre (DEM), unlike the others, is entitled to a chief of staff of the Presidency and, therefore, his staff is composed of four advisors, still increasing by R$ 192 thousand monthly the payroll. which, in one year, represents a total of approximately R$8,832 million/year, including all 46 advisors.

As also found yesterday, councilor Jefferson Cezarolli (Podemos) did not participate in the session, which approved the measure practically unanimously. Cezarolli has yet to name a third parliamentary aide.

The acquisition of another councilor generated an outcry on social media. Some online groups even posted the list with the names of councilors, their advisors and their salaries.

Lawyer Rui Elizeu de Matos Pereira, for example, on his Facebook profile, was quite harsh and published: “Disrespect for the city. Is it illegal? No, but in the situation we live in, it is a scoundrel”.

CHAMBER.

The Board of Directors of the House did not comment on the matter. Meanwhile, São Vicente’s civil servants, who actually make the public machine work, reach the 6th day of the strike. São Vicente City Hall is offering a 1.8% salary increase. The civil servants’ fight is for the salary recomposition referring to the inflationary losses of the last two years: 16%. Yesterday, in a new assembly, the Administration’s proposal was rejected and the strike continues.