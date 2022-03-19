Covid-19 virus can live almost a month in testicles, research shows

posted on 03/18/2022 09:48



(credit: Jack Hill/AFP/POOL)

A study started in 2020 by doctors and researchers from Minas Gerais found that the SARS-CoV2 virus, which causes COVID-19, can lodge in the testicles of infected men for almost a month, leading researchers to classify the organ as a “viral sanctuary”. . The work sheds light on the influence of the pathogenic agent on male infertility, and found that the disease directly affects all testicular tissue in patients who died with the problem, that is, patients who manifested with the severe form of the disease.

It is not yet known whether mild and moderate forms of COVID-19 have a temporary or permanent impact on male fertility. The research was submitted to the international scientific journal, with peer review, for possible publication.

The research proposal came from the observation that several viruses are lodged in the testicle, considered a “viral sanctuary”. Knowing this, the group of doctors and researchers led by urologist Marcelo Horta Furtado, who is part of the Human Reproduction Service of the Mater Dei Health Network, looked into the scientific literature and came across an article on the identification of important alterations in the testicles. of six patients who died from SARS-CoV-1 infection in 2006. Long before COVID-19 afflicted the world, SARS-CoV-1 was identified as the agent of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic, started in China at the end of 2002.

From this first observation, the team advanced in the investigation. “After finding this important clue involving the SARS virus, another point that caught our attention was realizing that the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, uses a cell membrane receptor, abundant in the testis, to infect human cells”, says Marcelo Furtado.

The doctors invited researcher Guilherme Costa, from the Department of Morphology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), and had the collaboration of a dozen researchers from the university itself, as well as members of the Universidade Estadual Paulista, in São José do Rio Preto. , in São Paulo, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, in the United States. Together, they planned the study involving patients who died in the hospitals of the Mater Dei Network, as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The research was authorized by the National Ethics and Research Committee (Conep), by the Ethics and Research Committee of the Mater Dei Network and had the legal consent of the family members of all patients. “The objective was to assess whether the testis was really involved, determine possible mechanisms of damage and investigate the presence and persistence of the virus in testicular tissue. And, to our surprise, damage to testicular tissue was confirmed in all 11 patients studied. was more intense according to the length of stay in the ICU, that is, the longer the time spent in the ICU, the more severe the damage to the organ”, says Furtado.

According to the doctor, during the observations, the team noticed that all testicular cells of the evaluated patients were affected. Not only those of the germ line – which give rise to sperm – but also Leydig cells, which produce testosterone. It was even noted that intratesticular testosterone was significantly reduced.

“This indicates that the virus reaches the vital region for male fertility, compromising all the tissues that are there and can affect the reproductive capacity of men”, adds the urologist.

Nanosensors and modern techniques

For the reliability of the study, techniques such as electron microscopy, immunohistochemical staining, PCR exams with specific primers and those performed by nanosensors developed at the Department of Microbiology at UFMG were used. It was from there that they had another surprise.

“We found that SARS-CoV-2 was still present in the testicular tissue and with a high replicative capacity. We took a sample and submitted it to a test in vero cells, which allow cell replication. We found that the viruses found in the testicular tissues of the patients and also in the seminiferous tubules (tubules where sperm are generated) they still had infectious capacity”, adds Marcelo Furtado.

Based on this finding, an additional study is being carried out in two groups of patients: asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic who had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, and patients with moderate and/or severe symptomatology, diagnosed with COVID-19, but who had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. recovered after a period of hospital stay.

This new work aims to determine the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in semen and assess the impairment of fertility in these men, using both traditional and artificial intelligence methods. For the urologist, the research contributes to the understanding of the behavior of the virus in the human body and suggests some cellular and molecular mechanisms by which it affects the tissues.

“It also contributes to the development of new technologies to improve the diagnosis of viral diseases, not just COVID-19. The pandemic has shown us how much we still have to advance in our knowledge of nature and how much we need to invest in science in Brazil, which is facing competition with international research groups”, he says.