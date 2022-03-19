Covid restrictions prevented dengue in 720 thousand people in 2020, study shows

Public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 had an unintended consequence on the Latin America and not Southeast Asia in 2020: they avoided infections by the dengue virus in hundreds of thousands of people, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet this month. The research offers clues to new strategies to combat a dangerous tropical disease that was infecting more and more people each year.

The survey revealed a sharp decline in infections from April 2020 in many regions where dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes; The study estimates that there were 720,000 fewer dengue cases worldwide in the first year of the pandemic, due to restrictions on movement.

“We have found really unexpected benefits from Covid restrictions that will help us better fight dengue in the future,” said Dr. Oliver Brady, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, one of the study’s authors.

In 2019, more than 5 million people were infected with dengue – also known as “breakbone fever” for the severe joint and muscle pain it causes.

Brady said that at the start of the pandemic, he and other infectious disease researchers feared disaster as resources were diverted to Covid-19 and other disease control measures — such as mosquito spraying — were halted. The huge decline in dengue cases came as a happy surprise and left them eager to find out what could have caused it. They eliminated other potential factors such as environmental changes and declines in dengue reporting by public health agencies. Only the severe disruption in the movement of people remained as a plausible explanation, he said.

the closing of schools, in particular, appears to have played a key role in reducing dengue cases. The main vector of dengue, the mosquito Aedes aegypti, feed during the day. Most dengue control programs focus on people’s homes—spraying to kill mosquitoes and monitoring for the presence of standing water that could breed them—assuming that’s where transmission takes place.

“But if the home really was the highest risk location and mosquitoes were only biting at home, you would expect quarantine orders to increase the risk – but we just don’t see that in most countries,” he said.

The researchers aren’t suggesting that calls for isolation at home should continue, but the extraordinary circumstance allowed for an unexpected insight. Brady said the findings suggest that mosquito bites happen at school or workplaces, meaning mosquito control should focus on public places. Dengue may also have declined during quarantine orders because infected people were not going out to where new mosquitoes could bite them and then pass the virus on to others.

The dengue findings may be relevant to other closely related mosquito-borne viruses, such as Zika and chikungunya, suggests the study. But Brady warned that dengue data for 2021, which should be available soon, and for a post-pandemic period could bring bad news: infection rates could return to pre-covid levels or worse, if vector control is interrupted. And immunity levels may have dropped because fewer people were exposed to the disease, he said.

This text was originally published in the New York Times. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU