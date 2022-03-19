DefenseNet – US RU NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this Thursday (17/03) in Berlin, at a time when war in Ukraine enters its fourth week. Shortly before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had spoken by videoconference to the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag).

Scholz began by praising the president’s “admirable words”, but reiterated the Atlantic Treaty Organization’s refusal to directly assist Ukraine against Russian invaders: “One thing must also be clear: NATO will not intervene militarily in this war.”

The German leader’s stance echoed earlier statements by Stoltenberg in Berlin that involvement in Ukraine would increase the likelihood of the war spreading, while the military alliance has “a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating further”: “That would be even more danger and would cause more suffering, death and destruction”, he justified.

More German troops on the eastern flank – perhaps

During his visit to Berlin, the Norwegian politician also met with the German Defense Minister, Christine Lambrecht. At the time, he praised the country’s recent commitment to a €100 billion defense fund as “remarkable”, as well as plans to dedicate 2% of its GDP to the defense budget.

In turn, Baerbock announced that Germany is considering stationing more troops on NATO’s eastern flank. After the Russian army’s brutal attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol about a week ago, the head of German diplomacy asked: “What kind of military target is a maternity clinic with pregnant women? a theater?”

Kiev has repeatedly appealed for help from the European Union and NATO, most notably in the form of a no-fly zone over the country. The Lithuanian Parliament unanimously passed a resolution in favor of the exclusion zone, thus aligning itself with Estonia and Slovenia.

Cheers to Berlin

Upon arriving in Berlin, Jens Stoltenberg also praised the host country for its central role in NATO: “Germany is at the heart of Europe and at the heart of the Transatlantic Alliance”, so its leadership is crucial in the current moment of crisis between Europe and Russia.

“I salute Germany for providing various types of support to Ukraine”, he commented, highlighting the military, humanitarian and political assistance, in addition to the reception of part of the war refugees.

In addition, the NATO Secretary General praised the country’s “political courage” to change an old policy of underinvestment in defense, by dedicating 2% of its Gross Domestic Product to defense and announcing the purchase of F-fighter jets. 35.