DefesaNet – Nuclear – Lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Yes, we will have the Brazilian bomb











By Jose Maria Trindade

Young pan

17 March 2022







Military sectors unpack the old strategy of manufacturing an atomic bomb. Brazil does not have nuclear warheads, but it deals with technology very closely, in the production of electrical energy and propulsion. The matter is so strategic that it was always dealt with close to the President of the Republic, assuming importance or not according to the government of the moment.

The nuclear energy sector was transferred to the command sector, but even to the technical area, under the command of the military. The CNEN, the National Nuclear Energy Commission, is a strategic area, but the Navy dominates nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

The force took a major technological step and the nuclear-powered submarine, a great Brazilian achievement, is the military action of the moment. The Brazilian submarine will have conventional weapons, the same operation, but with propulsion via radioactive rods and will have more time submerged and greater action in operations.

There is a big difference between nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and the assembly of a nuclear warhead. The enrichment of uranium for peaceful purposes reaches 5 percent, while for armaments the enrichment reaches 90 percent.

Here in Brazil, inspection by international entities is strict. There is control in material arrival and departure. In addition, independent inspectors have autonomy for random visits, and control via cameras installed in sensitive areas. Despite this vigilance, the technology has become popular and Brazil already has the technology to assemble its bomb. A new centrifuge is needed to enrich uranium, which is easily achieved in the parallel market, but it would challenge the agreement on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, signed after the end of World War II.

“We missed the moment of recording military technology for defense,” laments a great military leader. The fact is that a nuclear warhead is not mounted only to avoid a strong reaction from the international community. There are already claims for the Navy itself to do a 90 percent enrichment, even for propulsion. The Brazilian submarine would have a much better performance with this modernization.

In the area of ​​energy production through nuclear plants, President Jair Bolsonaro returned from his visit to Russia, before the war, with agreements in this area for the installation of small and medium-sized plants. There are also studies for the use of nuclear energy for automobiles. The observation of technicians is that it would be very efficient, economical and easy to convert. The difficulty lies in insecurity.

A car accident could cause irreversible damage to the environment and people. Also, the disposal of automobiles would become much more complicated. The sector has developed, is more modern and safer and is already thinking about reusing the tablets, new enrichment, to avoid waste. Today, in addition to being more efficient, nuclear power plants are safer and cheaper. There is even a project to create small plants to supply energy to small towns. This design is being imported from pre-war Russia.

But the military wants Brazil to be on the list of nuclear weapons carriers. The limits imposed by the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons are what impede development in this sector. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only hastened the military’s annoyance with the scrapping of the Armed Forces. Long peacetime and governments hostile to the military caused difficulties among the military.

Maintenance is only remembered when the light goes out due to lack of new investments and care. War leaves important lessons, among them is the care with defense and in this context, the study for the production of nuclear weapons appears. In the assessment of the Ministry of Defense leadership, what appears as immediate in the lessons of Vladimir Putin’s aggressiveness is the emergence of two new fronts in the battle, information warfare and cybernetics. The Brazilian Army is investing heavily in both sectors.