Dollar retreats this Friday and accumulates fall of 10% in the year | Economy

The dollar closed down this Friday (18), with foreign flow benefiting the real amid a gradual improvement in foreign markets throughout the afternoon.

The US currency retreated 0.36%, quoted at R$5.0157. See more quotes.

In the accumulated result for the week, the dollar accumulated a fall of 0.76%. In the partial of the month, the currency retreats 2.72%. In the year, it is down 10.03% against the real.

SELIC AT 11.75%: see how the income from savings and other investments looks like

see how the income from savings and other investments looks like MARKETS: Oil is trading above $107; europe stock markets fall

Understand how the rise in the dollar affects Brazilians’ pocketbooks

What is messing with the markets?

Abroad, news about the war in Ukraine was on the radar, as was US-China relations. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke via video call on Friday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Chinese media said Xi stressed that such conflicts are in no one’s interests.

Biden was expected to tell the Chinese leader that Beijing would pay a heavy price if it supported the invasion, a warning that comes at a time of deepening hostility between the two nations.

In Russia, the country’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 20% on Friday and warned of a prospect of higher inflation and economic contraction.

Here, the IBGE showed that the unemployment rate was 11.2% in the quarter ended in January. The real income of the worker fell again, reaching R$ 2,489 on average, shrinking 9.7% in 1 year.

High interest rates in Brazil and the differential in relation to interest rates in the US and other economies have contributed to the flow of dollars to the country and to the appreciation of the real in 2022. Brazil currently has the second highest real interest rate in the world. world, second only to Russia.