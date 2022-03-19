Dozens dead in Russian bombing of barracks in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv

Dozens of people were killed in a Friday attack on a military barracks in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, witnesses told AFP on Saturday, as relief operations continued.

“No less than 200 soldiers slept in the barracks,” according to Maxime, a 22-year-old soldier interviewed on the spot.

“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we don’t know how many were under the rubble,” added the young soldier.

Evguéniï, another soldier at the scene, estimates that the attack may have killed 100 people.

“We keep counting, but it’s impossible to know given the state of the bodies,” said one rescuer interviewed by AFP.

The barracks, located in the north of this city, was completely devastated after being hit by six rockets on Friday morning.

No information about victims has been released by Ukrainian authorities.

The Russians “carried out cowardly missile attacks on sleeping soldiers. A rescue operation is under way,” Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaly Kim declared on Saturday morning in a video posted on Facebook.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandre Senkevych, quoted by the Ukrainian media, indicated that this city, which had almost half a million inhabitants before the war, had been bombed from the neighboring region of Kherson, under Russian control.

Mykolaiv and its region are the scene of intense Russian fighting and bombing. The city is strategic because it is the last one before the big port city of Odessa.

