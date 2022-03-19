Elden Ring: Invader steals rare items that players were trading in an unusual move

This is a move that deserves to be seen.

It is true that on forums or on the r/Eldenring subreddit, which already has more than 900 thousand people, it is possible to find funny, epic, frustrated plays, plus discoveries and more (there’s a lot of uproar too) in Elden Ring. However, this move that you will see is worthy of being highlighted. Invasions are quite common in FromSoftware games (and often frustrating for the hackers), but this guy came out very well rewarded.

When invading another player’s world, he finds the host plus another player, probably friends, trading items. He is soon seen and two other players charge up, as he dodges and gets a Dark Moon Greatsworda special sword that scales with intelligence and is not easy to obtain.

The Dark Moon Greatsword is the reward of a rather long quest. To avoid spoilers, I stop here. The fight continues, when the invader, after getting away with very little, goes after the other item and gets a Sacred Relic Sword+9, sword that is only possible to obtain with the “soul” of a great boss (I won’t say which one either, without spoilers). But this second one was already improved by +9, that is, almost at the maximum.

in tweet, @ShikasClouds says he was very bad doing it: “I just did the most evil thing you could imagine in Elden Ring. I’m a complete villain. [email protected] What I did”, says the invader. Playing sorry or not, the reward was very valuable. in another tweetit shows what it’s like to carry two Dark Moon Greatswords in each hand.



It’s possible to have more than one of these rarer swords, but you’ll need to complete the game more than once to retrace the necessary steps that lead to them. The Dark Moon Great Sword, for example, serves as both a great sword with normal attacks and a magic sword as well. The Sacred Relic Sword, a magic sword that scales with faith and dexterity, has very strong magic attacks.

It could be that the invader hadn’t even completed the whole game yet and already has beautiful acquisitions, two very strong swords and nothing simple to get.

