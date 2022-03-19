Elon Musk has a new prediction of when humans will set foot on Mars

In 2016, SpaceX founder Elon Musk revealed his grand ambition to create a human colony on Mars. At that time, the entrepreneur expected to see a manned mission to our planetary neighbor happen as early as 2024. Further on, he recalculated his plans for 2026.

However, humanity’s chances of setting foot on the Red Planet before the end of this decade are starting to wane, as Musk himself now estimates a new date.

On Wednesday (16), the billionaire took to his personal Twitter account to inform that he sees 2029 as the closest date for humans to finally be able to go to Mars. If that comes to fruition, the first manned trip to Mars will take place 60 years after the first human landing on the moon in 1969.

Launch should take advantage of periods of closest approach between Earth and Mars

The Starship, which SpaceX is designing to take astronauts back to the Moon to NASA and eventually to Mars, has made some successful high-altitude flights but has yet to reach space.

As Earth and its red neighbor move around the Sun, the two planets move closer to each other and then move away again. To take advantage of the moments when the distance between the two worlds is shorter, it is necessary to cast during certain windows. Thus, the ideal launch windows for Mars for this decade are later this year, last month of 2024, last month of 2026 and late 2028/early 2029.

Apparently, Elon Musk’s initial ambitions were overly optimistic. And if its target date is pushed back even further, taking place in the 2030s, it will be closer to when NASA always aimed to send the first astronauts to Mars.

