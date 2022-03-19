Finland is named the ‘happiest country in the world’; Brazil ranks 39th, according to UN study – News

Finland is the “happiest country in the world” for the fifth year in a row in the World Happiness Report ranking, with Afghanistan in last place.

Brazil occupies the 39th position, the third best placed Latin American country, behind Costa Rica (23rd) and Uruguay (30th). Among Latinos, Venezuela (108th) is the country that is in the worst position, behind even Iraq.

“The three most important advances were in Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. The biggest setbacks were in Lebanon, Venezuela and Afghanistan,” according to the World Happiness Report, a UN-funded study that began ten years ago.

Finland, with a score of 7.82 on a scale that goes out of 10, surpasses Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands, countries that complete the group of five happiest in the world.

The report is based on surveys that ask people about the feeling of happiness and cross-reference the information with GDP data, levels of individual freedom or corruption, among other data.

“The lesson learned from the report over these ten years is that generosity among people and honesty of governments are crucial to well-being,” said Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report’s co-authors. “World leaders should take this into account. consideration,” he added.