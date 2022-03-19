First group of Ukrainian refugees arrives in Brazil | National Journal

The tight hug brings reception, even from those who didn’t even know each other. It was the peace they were looking for so much.

Of the 29 Ukrainian refugees, 17 are children. They landed in the morning at the airport of guarulhos. The families were rescued by the organization Global Kingdom Partnership Network, which brings together churches of different religions from different countries. The network will welcome refugees all over the world and this group chose the Brazil.

“Brazil, at that moment, offered to receive 300 people for a year, supporting all the needs of these families – housing, food -, until they can decide whether to stay, have their work or return”, says Pastor Paschoal Priagine.

The long journey, which began a week ago, continued by bus – another 400 kilometers to Curitiba (PR). Paraná has the largest number of descendants of Ukrainians in the country, and many went to receive them, along with volunteers from the Baptist Association of Social Action.

Normally, Ukrainians can enter the Brazil and stay for 90 days as a tourist. But these refugees obtained the so-called humanitarian visa, at Brazilian embassies, in Poland and on Hungary – where they went when they fled Ukraine. With this visa, they can normally reside here, study, work.

According to the decree, published at the beginning of the month, the visa is valid for 180 days. Afterwards, Ukrainians will be entitled to temporary residency for two years, and will be able to apply for permanent residency.

For now, they will stay in hotels in Curitiba, and then go to the interior of Paraná. Lodging with money donated by volunteers, who also prepared kits with hygiene products, clothes and food.

“These families, they all had their own house, their stable family, they had their jobs… The only thing they have in life is the backpack, it’s a very sad thing”, laments Elias Dantas, international coordinator of the network of churches .

Still tired, and without speaking Portuguese, the refugees thanked him with smiles and looks. But communication is guaranteed with the help of people like Natalia. She is the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, who also found shelter in Brazil in another time of war.