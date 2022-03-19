Get to know 3 healthy foods to put in your bag that take the urge to eat sweets; start today

Santo André, March 19 – You know that craving for candy that doesn’t end with anything? There are solutions that can help you. So today, you will meet 3 healthy foods to put in your bag that will stop the craving for sweets.

There is no problem in eating a sweetie a day, the question is when it hits that desire to eat sweets at all times. This issue, often generated by anxiety, ends up becoming a problem in our life. In this way, get to know 3 healthy foods to put in your bag that will stop the craving for sweets here on the Portal homemade tricks.

What are the healthy foods that stop cravings for sweets?

Brazil nuts – A healthy food that fits very well in the bag is Brazil nuts. That’s because it satiates hunger, in addition, it has proteins and fibers that help the proper functioning of the intestine. So, whenever you hit that urge to eat sweets, slowly chew a chestnut.

Prune – This is another food that can be carried in the bag and consumed whenever you feel the need for something sweet. In addition, plum also has fiber and makes the intestine work very well. Try eating a dried plum after lunch, it will take away the craving for sweets and it’s delicious.

Bitter chocolate – Now if you don’t live without chocolate, but you need to get on the diet, try buying only dark chocolate and preferably 70% cocoa. In addition to ending the desire to eat sweets, they have polyphenols that, according to a publication on the portal your health in February 2021 created by the editorial team formed by nutritionists, the component is beneficial to health and prevents cancer.

Another advantage of dark chocolate is that it also fits in the bag and you can consume a very small piece to end the desire to eat sweets. Now that you know what to do when you hit that urge to eat candy that doesn’t stop, watch a video on the YouTube channel Você Bonita with other food tips.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kfq1ODHHP_M

