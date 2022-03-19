GTA V: see comparison between the new generation and PC versions

Versions for PS5 Xbox Series S/X and PC were analyzed

Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X was released on March 15th by Rockstar Gamesand now it’s time for the YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits perform a graphical comparison between the new generation versions of the game along with the PC version in the Ultra configuration. It is worth considering that the PC has not received any updates bringing graphical improvements.

Below are listed the graphic options that new versions of GTA V offer to the player.

PlayStation 5

Loyalty Mode Resolution: 2160p (4K) Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Performance Ray Tracing Mode Resolution: 1440p dynamic Frame Rate: 60 FPS Ray Tracing: Active

Installed Size: 92.76 GB

Xbox Series X

Loyalty Mode Resolution: 2160p (4K) Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Performance Ray Tracing Mode Resolution: 1440p dynamic Frame Rate: 60 FPS Ray Tracing: Active

Installed Size: 87.80 GB

Xbox Series S



Loyalty Mode Resolution: 1440p Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Performance Mode Resolution: 1080p Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Installed Size: 87.80 GB

Check out the video with the graphic comparison below.

The video shows that the textures used in all versions are the same, even in the Xbox Series S, but the cheapest console version of Microsoft it has less shadows and does not have Ray Tracing mode.

The frame rate at PlayStation 5 is more stable than in Xbox Series S/Xhowever the Sony console has some graphical bugs when the player chooses to change the game’s graphical mode.

If you choose to play in modes performance and Performance Ray Tracing it will lose in shadows, reflections and depth of field, but it will gain in fluidity. These modes are apparently using temporal reconstruction technology.

the modes faithfulness of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have better reflexes than the version PRAÇA in Ultra, in addition to better shadows and new lighting effects, but they still lose in the draw distance that is greater on PC and in the density of vegetation, despite this the versions are very similar.

What did you think of the comparison? Share in the comments with your opinion!

…..

