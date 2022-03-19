Health Surveillance confirms first death from dengue in RS in 2022

Per Essay

Rio Grande do Sul confirmed, this Friday (18), the first death from dengue in 2022. According to the State Health Surveillance Center (CEVS), the victim is a 76 year old womanresident of the municipality of Chapada, in the Northwest of the state.

Death occurred on March 9. Symptoms started on day 3, with fever and headaches, around the eyes, in the muscles and joints, in addition to nausea. The patient, who suffered from hypertension and obstructive pulmonary disease, was hospitalized on the 7th, but did not survive.

Another data from CEVS shows that 433 of the 497 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul register mosquito infestations Aedes aegypti. The number represents 87% of the cities in the state.

Until March 12, RS registered 840 cases of dengue – 90% of them contracted in the state. However, the number can be higher, due to the advance of registrations in the last week. In Porto Alegre, for example, the number went from 98 cases on Tuesday (15) to 223 this Friday.

The city hall of the Capital announced a task force to combat the mosquito that transmits dengue. Among the proposals are the carrying out of sweeps in the places with possible breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti and the creation of a specific channel on 156 for complaints.

G1 font