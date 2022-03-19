‘I completely freaked out’, says personal who caught wife having sex with homeless | Brazil



Homeless man was beaten up after being caught by personal trainer having sex with his wife – Video Playback

Published 03/18/2022 09:33 | Updated 03/18/2022 10:18

Brasília – Personal trainer Eduardo Alves, 31, who caught his wife, 33, and a homeless man having sex in a car, in Planaltina, in the Federal District, revealed in an interview with SBT News this Thursday to have acted in a state of “complete outbreak”. Security cameras captured the moment the personal assaulted the man who was with his wife.

Eduardo also spoke about the consequences he is suffering from the exposure of the case. According to him, after seeing a couple having sex in the car, Eduardo had the sole intention of getting the homeless person out of the vehicle. “I saw a man in the car with my wife, so I got in there completely freaked out and my only intention was to get him out of there, even because I’m a family man. I don’t think anyone in my place would have done something similar. If you put yourself in my shoes, seeing your wife, your daughter, with someone strange inside the car, it’s not normal anymore,” he said.

Alves said he asked people on the street for help shortly after the act, in addition to having tried to get the woman back to the car to preserve his wife’s image. “Arriving at the hospital, I noticed that she would need some help, so I called a friend of hers for support. I couldn’t get close to her, because everyone was separated in the hospital, we couldn’t have contact”, he recalled.

According to the staff, the woman is in a psychotic break and is not able to answer for herself at this time. Eduardo stated that only he visits the woman in the hospital and she does not have access to other family members and the internet. “What I’ve noticed is that she’s having more delusions and can’t assimilate what happened. It’s like she’s not aware of or is dodging what happened,” he said. According to Eduardo, the woman often asks about the clothing store they have and their daughter.

Exhibition

Eduardo said that in addition to filtering the news and memes so that the woman does not see the repercussion of the case, he also said that he tries to preserve his children from what happened. According to him, his work as a personal trainer and his wife’s store were directly affected by the exposure of the case.

“I didn’t imagine it would take the proportion it did, much less that it would become this question of mockery, of meme. I notice that it starts a little from people’s lack of empathy on top of an outbreak she had. People end up forgetting that she has a family , they have children, and we are having to have all this control to not pass it on to the little ones.”

Case

On the 9th, a homeless man was assaulted by a personal trainer in Planaltina (DF). In a statement to the Civil Police, Givaldo Alves de Souza, 48, declared that the partner of Eduardo Alves, 31, invited him to “play” in the car. He said he didn’t know the woman and that he didn’t know she was married. The homeless man was beaten after being caught by the staff having sex with his companion, he denied that he raped the professional’s wife.

The personal said that the wife “suffered sexual violence by a homeless person”. However, the woman admitted, in audio and to the police, that the sex was consensual. The homeless man said that the woman stopped the car on the street and said “let’s play”. Givaldo then reported that he got into the vehicle and, during the sexual act, Eduardo invaded the car, starting the fight.